18-wheeler rolls over on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

The crash is near FM 2549 just north of the Benchley community.
An 18-wheeler rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.
An 18-wheeler rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.(Photo courtesy: Leroy Delgado)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan in Roberston County.

The crash was reported just after 3:00 p.m. and is near FM 2549 just north of the Benchley community.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene but it’s unclear how many are injured or if any other vehicles are involved.

Drivers should try to avoid this route or expect delays in both southbound and northbound lanes.

No other details were immediately available.

