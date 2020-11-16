Advertisement

Equestrian announces spring schedule

(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the 2021 spring schedule, which features three meets against ranked foes at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

The Aggies open the spring with back-to-back home meets against No. 9 Baylor on Jan. 30 and No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 13.

The Maroon & White embark on their lone regular season road trip on Feb. 27 as they take on No. 3 South Carolina.

Texas A&M concludes the regular season on March 6 against No. 4 Georgia at home.

Postseason play begins at the SEC Championship on March 26-27 in Bishop, Georgia, with the NCEA Championship scheduled for April 15-17 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Equestrian, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@AggieEquestrian).

