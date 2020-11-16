Find the jacket! Cold start expected Monday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday’s early morning cold front brought a blustery, gusty day to the Brazos Valley. A north wind as high as 30-40mph quickly scoured out the muggy, Gulf air that sat heavy on the area Saturday.

Crystal clear skies. Extremely dry air. Calm wind. All three of these together are optimal for temperatures to fall quickly overnight. By sunrise Monday, thermometers are expected to read between the mid-30s and low 40s area-wide.

Monday starts cold across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

With the air as dry as it is, frost is not expected to be an overwhelming concern -- still, those with fall gardens may want to protect the tender plants in more rural and low-lying areas of the Brazos Valley. A patchy and very light layer of frost may have an opportunity to form on tops of cars, branches, and lawns an hour or two before sunrise.

Monday will be a sunny and seasonable day! Afternoon highs are headed for the upper 60s and low 70s. While the wind will not be an issue, relative humidity values are expected to all below 20% shortly after the midday hour. The fire danger is forecast to be elevated yet again. Any outdoor activity or task that includes an open flame should be postponed until later in the week.

Fire Danger concern for the week of November 16th (KBTX)

