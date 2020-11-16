Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing is available on the Texas A&M campus for everyone

There are three test locations on campus for the general public.
Walk-up testing for the public is available on the Texas A&M campus Monday through Friday, 8...
Walk-up testing for the public is available on the Texas A&M campus Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has a growing list of spots on campus where anyone can be tested for COVID-19.

Anyone in the community can be tested Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the three walk-up kiosks:

• The Commons (676 Lubbock Street)

• Mays Business School (210 Olsen Blvd)

• Memorial Student Center (275 Joe Routt Blvd)

No appointment is necessary.

Other testing locations for students

Texas A&M on Monday urged all students to be tested for COVID-19.

There are eight testing sites available this week for students, including a drive-thru option. Click here for more information

Dr. Tiffany Skaggs, chief medical officer for Student Health Services, said testing is quick, simple and offers the best way to stop the relentless and silent transmission of the deadly virus.

"If we don’t test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment, " Skaggs said. “If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond.”

To see the latest COVID-19 data from Texas A&M University click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition. The...
Victim in critical condition following shooting in College Station
Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already...
Update: Trash fire to blame for fire that burned 100+ acres in Walker County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
86 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the...
Texas A&M police investigating sexual assault at local hotel
Davis Hillman, 32
Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle

Latest News

Hurricane Iota nears the Nicaragua coastline as a Category 5 hurricane.
Hurricane Iota nears Central America as a Category 5 storm, landfall expected Monday night
Monday Night Weather Update 11/16
Monday Night Weather Update 11/16
Brookshire Bros. job fair
Job fair this week as construction continues on Kyle Field themed grocery store
Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View A&M receives $10M anonymous donation