Free COVID-19 testing is available on the Texas A&M campus for everyone

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has a growing list of spots on campus where anyone can be tested for COVID-19.

Anyone in the community can be tested Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at any of the three walk-up kiosks:

• The Commons (676 Lubbock Street)

• Mays Business School (210 Olsen Blvd)

• Memorial Student Center (275 Joe Routt Blvd)

No appointment is necessary.

Other testing locations for students

Texas A&M on Monday urged all students to be tested for COVID-19.

There are eight testing sites available this week for students, including a drive-thru option. Click here for more information

Dr. Tiffany Skaggs, chief medical officer for Student Health Services, said testing is quick, simple and offers the best way to stop the relentless and silent transmission of the deadly virus.

"If we don’t test, we will always be at the mercy of this invisible virus until we get a vaccine or effective treatment, " Skaggs said. “If we are diligent with our testing, tracking, isolation and quarantining today, we can protect our health and opportunities tomorrow and beyond.”

To see the latest COVID-19 data from Texas A&M University click here.

