Friends of Chamber Music hosting special online concert

Juho Pohjonen is performing in a special concert for our area.
Friends of Chamber Music is hosting a special online concert.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Music lovers have a chance to see and hear a world-class musician right in the comfort of their own home.

Friends of Chamber Music is presenting Finnish pianist Juho Pohjonen in a special online concert.

It premiered over the weekend but is available for viewing the next two weeks. The concert video was made for a Texas audience. He plays works from J.S. Bach.

“He plays this work at his home in Finland in Helsinki," said Elena Reece, Friends of Chamber Music Artistic Director. “He plays it on his own piano and we are invited in his concert video into his home which is absolutely special.”

The pianist also gives an interview for viewers.

If you’d like to see and hear this special performance we have a link here.

