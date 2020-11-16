“History in Motion" event showcases the historical sights and sounds of the battlefield

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Museum of the American G.I. hosted various historical attractions in its “History in Motion” event Saturday and Sunday in College Station.

Those who attended were able to feel the ground shake beneath their feet as tanks rumbled right past them, and hear the relentless booming from machine guns used in warfare generations ago.

“Most places you come to a museum and everything is static,” said Museum of the American G.I. Director Leisha Mullins. “But here at our museum, you can actually see them in action.”

The weekend’s lineup included vehicle and artillery demonstrations of all varieties. Attendees were able to ride on a tank or pull the trigger on a machine gun, but one that only fired paintball rounds, of course.

“The firearms demonstration, I enjoyed that the most,” said Steve Kampfer, an attendee who came up from San Marcos. “Seeing history come alive is pretty great.”

Mullins said it’s important people get to see the machines they have on display in full working order.

“When they’re moving and you hear the noise, you hear the cannons going off, you get a different feel for it. You’re actually able to put yourself back in the place and the time with the people who used the vehicles, so it gives you a better appreciation and understanding of what our military did,” said Mullins.

“It’s very cool that we still have these here,” said Waco resident Riley Larson. “Without these people helping them to run everything, [these machines] wouldn’t be here anymore.”

Mullins said events like “History in Motion” are very important for the museum’s ability to continue its mission.

“This is a fundraising event for the museum," said Mullins. "Besides us being able to give back to the community and veterans by showing it off, this type of event allows us to maintain our collection and put on other special exhibits that are inside the museum.”

Everyone who came out to enjoy a taste from the past didn’t come just for their own experience. Some had the future in mind, too.

“It also helps to keep history alive as well,” said Kampfer. “It feels good to come out and make my own contribution and help keep things up and running for the next generation so they can appreciate it as well.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.