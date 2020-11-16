Advertisement

Iota continues to strengthen, “Catastrophic” impacts possible in Central America

Landfall as a Category 5 storm not out of the question
Hurricane Iota nearing Category 5 strength early Monday morning
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is warning of potentially “Catastrophic” conditions from Hurricane Iota, a storm nearing Category 5 strength as of early Monday.

The forecast is for life threatening storm surge of up to 12-18 feet, exceptionally strong wind, and potential FEET of rain to fall across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras in the next several days. Some of these impacts will be felt in an already extremely hard hit area less than two weeks ago with Hurricane Eta, which dropped over two feet of rain in some spots.

Iota will continue moving westward through the next several days, where gradual weakening is expected as it moves through Central America. Unlike Eta, Iota is not currently expected to re-emerge in the Atlantic.

