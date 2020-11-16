Iota continues to strengthen, “Catastrophic” impacts possible in Central America

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is warning of potentially “Catastrophic” conditions from Hurricane Iota, a storm nearing Category 5 strength as of early Monday.

The forecast is for life threatening storm surge of up to 12-18 feet, exceptionally strong wind, and potential FEET of rain to fall across portions of Nicaragua and Honduras in the next several days. Some of these impacts will be felt in an already extremely hard hit area less than two weeks ago with Hurricane Eta, which dropped over two feet of rain in some spots.

#Hurricane #Iota has rapidly strengthened overnight and now has 155 mph (245 km/h) sustained winds. It could reach category 5 status later today before making landfall with 12-18 feet of storm surge. More on this exceptionally dangerous situation: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/gNGzvJlPUe — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 16, 2020

Iota will continue moving westward through the next several days, where gradual weakening is expected as it moves through Central America. Unlike Eta, Iota is not currently expected to re-emerge in the Atlantic.

