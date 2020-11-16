Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition. The...
Victim in critical condition following shooting in College Station
Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already...
Update: Trash fire to blame for fire that burned 100+ acres in Walker County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
86 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the...
Texas A&M police investigating sexual assault at local hotel
Davis Hillman, 32
Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle

Latest News

Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota nearing Nicaragua as catastrophic Category 5
Hurricane Iota nears the Nicaragua coastline as a Category 5 hurricane.
Hurricane Iota nears Central America as a Category 5 storm, landfall expected Monday night
Monday Night Weather Update 11/16
Monday Night Weather Update 11/16
Brookshire Bros. job fair
Job fair this week as construction continues on Kyle Field themed grocery store
Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View A&M receives $10M anonymous donation