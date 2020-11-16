Advertisement

Job fair this week as construction continues on Kyle Field themed grocery store

A job fair for the grocery store is being held this week
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction continues on a new Kyle Field grocery store near the Texas A&M Campus in College Station.

Brookshire Brothers is opening a store this coming spring on the corner of George Bush Drive and Penberthy Boulevard.

The store will resemble Kyle Field and feature a beer garden and live music venue. The company has a similar music venue at its Canyon Lake location which is popular with both visitors and locals.

Ahead of its opening in 2021, a job fair will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17 & Wednesday Nov. 18 at Hawthorn Suites in College Station from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The company is hiring full-time, part-time and management positions.

