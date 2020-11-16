Advertisement

Madisonville CISD goes virtual after an increase of COVID-19 cases

Superintendent Keith Smith says they were seeing a rise in cases over a period of 8 to 9 days.
Madisonville CISD goes virtual after spike of COVID-19 cases(Clay Falls)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville CISD is switching to virtual learning after a spike of COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Keith Smith says the district’s positivity rate has remained low throughout the semester but school leaders started to see an increase of cases over a nine day period.

The district confirmed to KBTX that there are about 21 positive COVID-19 cases among students and 12 among staff.

Madisonville CISD has 2,297 students and 308 staff members.

Most of the cases were in the junior and high schools, but Smith says they decided to move all four campuses online and keep students home for the next two weeks.

The district says it’s important for families to be mindful of COVID-19 guidelines during the holiday. Superintendent Smith also applauded the ongoing communication between parents and district staff.

The virtual learning period began Monday, Nov. 16 and in-person classes will resume the Monday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 30.

