Missing Hearne teen last seen in September 2019

The teen has been missing for over a year
Rosalie Moses has been missing since September 2019.
Rosalie Moses has been missing since September 2019.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an alert for a missing teen from Hearne.

Rosalie Moses, 17, was last seen on Sept. 6, 2019 around midnight in the 700 block of Barton Street in Hearne.

Moses is a 5′3″ female with brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighs 115 lbs.

Authorities believe she could possibly be in the Brazos Valley or Houston area.

If you have any information or know of Moses’s location contact the Hearne Police Department at (979) 279-5333.

#MissingChild Rosalie Moses was 16 years old when she was last seen on September 6, 2019 in Hearne, TX. She has been...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Monday, November 16, 2020

