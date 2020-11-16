Missing Hearne teen last seen in September 2019

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an alert for a missing teen from Hearne.

Rosalie Moses, 17, was last seen on Sept. 6, 2019 around midnight in the 700 block of Barton Street in Hearne.

Moses is a 5′3″ female with brown hair, hazel eyes, and weighs 115 lbs.

Authorities believe she could possibly be in the Brazos Valley or Houston area.

If you have any information or know of Moses’s location contact the Hearne Police Department at (979) 279-5333.

