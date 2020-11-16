Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Grimes County results in fatality

DPS Troopers said the victim was taken to CHI Grimes St. Joseph hospital
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST
RICHARDS, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers have confirmed the victim of a motorcycle crash that happened Sunday has died.

According to DPS, troopers responded to the crash on FM 149 E near Richards at about 3:43 p.m. Sunday. According to preliminary reports a 2011 Dacati motorcycle was traveling eastbound on FM 149 E when it left the roadway striking a sign and fence before it stopped.

The driver of the motorcycle, Dennis Nunez Amaya, 28, of Houston, was taken to CHI Grimes St. Joseph hospital and pronounced deceased at 5:56 p.m.

Amaya was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other details have been released at this time

