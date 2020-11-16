Advertisement

NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA says it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one location to mitigate the risks of the coronavirus. It is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next year. The association said it is relocating early round games that had been scheduled for 13 cities across the country. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee says hosting all 68 teams in one place is safer.

