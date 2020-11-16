Advertisement

NFL Aggies Week 10

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 10 of the NFL, including a trio of wide receivers making an impact, Mike Evans, Josh Reynolds, and Christian Kirk.

  • Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 6 catches 77 YDS (500 career receptions). 1 TD. 46-23 win over Carolina.
  • Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 4 catches 27 YDS. 2 punt returns 15 YDS. 32-30 win over Buffalo.
  • Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - 8 catches 94 YDS. 23-16 win over Seattle.
  • Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 6 total tackles (2 for loss). 0.5 sack (9.5 on the season leads the NFL). 1 QB hit. 10-7 win over Houston.
  • Deshazor Everett Safety (Washington) - 3 total tackles. 30-27 loss to Detroit.
  • Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - SNF vs New England.

THURSDAY:

  • Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 15/27 147 YDS. 1 TD. 34-17 loss to Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M has recently received several reports of sexual assaults.
COVID-19 cluster reported at another Texas A&M sorority
Multiple fire agencies are working together to contain a fast-moving fire Sunday that’s already...
Update: Trash fire to blame for fire that burned 100+ acres in Walker County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
97 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District
Davis Hillman, 32
Bryan man arrested after multiple drugs found in vehicle
Bryan College Station real estate market sees 66% increase in home sales last month compared to...
Local real estate experts seeing big drive to move to Brazos Valley

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an...
South Carolina parts ways with Will Muschamp
AP Top 25: Tulsa in at 25; Indiana set for top-10 matchup
Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
DJ coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Drop Fall Finale with 3-1 Loss to Razorbacks