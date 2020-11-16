NFL Aggies Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 10 of the NFL, including a trio of wide receivers making an impact, Mike Evans, Josh Reynolds, and Christian Kirk.

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 6 catches 77 YDS (500 career receptions). 1 TD. 46-23 win over Carolina.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 4 catches 27 YDS. 2 punt returns 15 YDS. 32-30 win over Buffalo.

Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - 8 catches 94 YDS. 23-16 win over Seattle.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 6 total tackles (2 for loss). 0.5 sack (9.5 on the season leads the NFL). 1 QB hit. 10-7 win over Houston.

Deshazor Everett Safety (Washington) - 3 total tackles. 30-27 loss to Detroit.

Justin Madubuike DT (Baltimore) - SNF vs New England.

THURSDAY:

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 15/27 147 YDS. 1 TD. 34-17 loss to Indianapolis.

