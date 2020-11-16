One more COVID-19 death, 91 new cases, active cases reach 861

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 91 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 861 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, The resident was a female in her 40′s that was not hospitalized. There have been 82 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,732 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

52 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,367 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 225 active probable cases and there have been 1,142 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,675. There have been 95,362 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 31 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 19 544 Brazos 861 8,675 Burleson 71 536 Grimes 82 1,262 Houston 18 451 Lee 19 262 Leon 70 426 Madison 39 803 Milam 15 590 Montgomery 2,395 14,912 Robertson 30 455 San Jacinto 9 250 Trinity 1 214 Walker 79 4,021 Waller 30 1,051 Washington 111 821

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 581 staffed hospital beds with 95 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 53 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 74 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 544 total cases and 514 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 71 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 536 total cases, and 458 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 82 active cases. There have been 1,262 total cases, 1,143 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 451 total cases of COVID-19. There are 18 active cases and 419 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 19 active cases. The county has a total of 262 cases, with 228 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 70 active cases. The county has 426 total cases, with 342 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 39 active cases. The county has a total of 803 cases with 756 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 590 total cases and 566 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,395 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,912 total cases and 9,271 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 164 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 30 active COVID-19 cases, with 455 total cases. Currently, 419 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 227 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 214 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 79 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,021 total cases with 3,876 recoveries and 66 deaths.

Waller County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,051 total cases with 1,004 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 111 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 821 total cases with 658 recoveries and 52 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 32 new cases and 413 active cases on Nov. 13.

Currently, the university has reported 2,947 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 15, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]Edit info

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 131,820 active cases and 871,784 recoveries. There have been 1,020,721 total cases reported and 9,235,382 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,559 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 173,436 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 15 at 8:20 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.