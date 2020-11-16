Police investigation happening now at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s an active police investigation happening right now at a local apartment complex.

College Station police around 7:00 p.m. responded to an apartment complex at 2302 Longmire Drive at Airline Drive and have blocked off one of the parking lots with crime scene tape.

Several neighbors tell KBTX they heard multiple gunshots prior to police showing up.

We should be getting an update soon from CSPD on the situation. We’ll update this story when that information is available.

