Police investigation happening now at College Station apartment complex

Several neighbors say they heard gunshots before police arrived to the scene.
College Station police around 7:00 p.m. responded to an apartment complex at 2302 Longmire...
College Station police around 7:00 p.m. responded to an apartment complex at 2302 Longmire Drive at Airline Drive and have blocked off one of the parking lots with crime scene tape.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s an active police investigation happening right now at a local apartment complex.

College Station police around 7:00 p.m. responded to an apartment complex at 2302 Longmire Drive at Airline Drive and have blocked off one of the parking lots with crime scene tape.

Several neighbors tell KBTX they heard multiple gunshots prior to police showing up.

We should be getting an update soon from CSPD on the situation. We’ll update this story when that information is available.

