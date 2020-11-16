Prairie View A&M receives $10M anonymous donation

PRAIRIE VIEW , Texas (KBTX) - Prairie View A&M has been given a $10 million donation by an anonymous donor.

The university says it will help students who are trying to finish their education during a historic pandemic.

“I am pleased to announce that the generosity of an anonymous donor will allow the university to establish an initiative to assist juniors and seniors impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to remain enrolled and graduate on a timely basis,” said PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons.

“Called Panther Success Grants, these unrestricted funds will be the critical difference in enabling these students to continue and complete their studies.”

In-state, out-of-state, and international students alike will be eligible for the new scholarship for up to $2,000 per semester, with a maximum of $4,000 per academic year. According to research, that’s how much students, on average, contribute annually to their education from working.

“This type of extraordinary generosity supports students on the path toward graduation in spite of incredibly difficult financial stresses due to the pandemic,” said James M. Palmer, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at PVAMU.

“Grants for identified students support the university’s mission by helping graduate transformational leaders so desperately needed in society today,” said Palmer.

“The Panther Success Grants will make it possible for eligible students to continue to progress toward degree completion and relieve them of the stress of wondering how and if they will be able to continue as a PVAMU Panther,” said Sarina R. Willis, Ph.D., vice president for Enrollment Management.

“These grants result from the kindness, care, and concern that this donor has for our students,” said Willis.

Prairie View A&M University says the scholarships will be dispersed to students who are making progress toward completing their degree and will graduate within six years.

The University will also identify students who may be struggling financially in completing their education.

