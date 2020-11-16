SEC Tournament Quarterfinal Preview: Texas A&M vs LSU

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama – The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies begin the trek for their fourth SEC Tournament title Tuesday when they play the LSU Tigers in a 2:30 p.m. quarterfinal match at Orange Beach SportsplexThe game airs on SEC Network with Mike Watts (play-by-play), Cat Whitehill (color) and Jillian Loyden (sideline) on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and the 12th Man Mobile App. In the Brazos Valley, the match airs on 97.3 FM.

The Aggies enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed. They earned a share of their third SEC Tournament regular-season trophy with a 7-1-0 mark, including their current six-match win streak. Texas A&M boasts SEC Co-Coach of the Year G Guerrieri, SEC Midfielder of the Year Addie McCain, SEC Co-Defenders of the Year Jimena Lopez and Karlina Sample and SEC Freshman of the Year Barbara Olivieri.

Texas A&M has a tradition of success at conference tournaments with eight crowns, including SEC Tournament titles in 2013, ’14 and ’17. The Aggies own an overall mark of 36-15-14 (.662) in league tournaments.

In just their ninth season in the SEC, Texas A&M has already passed all but Florida (12) and Tennessee (4) in tournament titles with their three crowns. With their 13 wins at the SEC Tournament, the Aggies trail only Florida (52), Tennessee (15), Kentucky (14) and Vanderbilt (14) for victories at the tournament. Texas A&M’s .722 winning percentage at the tournament trails only Florida (.811)

The Aggies enter the fray as the SEC leader in both offense and defense. The Maroon & White lead the league in goals per game at 2.25 with 18 tallies in eight games. With the shutout against Auburn last Monday, Texas A&M moved into first place in goals-against average at 0.63.

Texas A&M has played with a lead for 61.7 percent of the 2020-21 campaign. The Aggies have owned the lead for nearly 389 of the 630 minutes. The Maroon & White has trailed 12.5 percent of the season, a shade over 79 minutes, all in the match at Arkansas.

Unable to scratch out a win in their eight regular-season matches, LSU opened the SEC Tournament with wins against Alabama (2-0) and Ole Miss (2-1 – ot) to advance to the quarterfinal round. Taylor Dobles scored two goals in the win against the Crimson Tide and Tinaya Alexander posted a brace in the triumph over Ole Miss.

The teams met less than two weeks ago with Texas A&M claiming a 2-1 triumph at Ellis Field on November 6. Barbara Olivieri scored in the 10th minute and LSU knotted the match in the 26th minute with a goal by Tinaya Alexander. Jimena Lopez scored the match’s final goal in the 36th minute and the Aggies held on to the one-goal lead, outshooting the Tigers 25-5, including 9-2 in shots-on-goal.

The Aggies are 10-0-1 all-time against the Tigers, including 9-0-0 since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The Maroon & White have outscored LSU 25-5, posting seven shutouts. All of the meetings have come since 2009 with the first two battles coming in NCAA Championship play. The teams met once at the SEC Tournament with the Aggies winning 1-0 in the semifinal round in 2015.

The Texas A&M Soccer’s uniforms will feature a special patch that will be worn by all Aggies sport teams for the 2020-21 school year. The Aggies will wear a 2 ¼-inch black patch emblazoned with the word: UNIFIED. Texas A&M’s student-athletes collectively determined the patch message, and released a statement on why they chose UNIFIED.