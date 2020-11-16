South Carolina parts ways with Will Muschamp
Hired in 2016, Muschamp went 28-30
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple reports Sunday say that the University of South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp.
Muschamp was hired by the Gamecocks in 2016 and finished with a 28-30 record. The Gamecocks are 2-5 to start the 2020 season and are currently on a 3 game losing streak, including their 48-3 loss to Texas A&M. Reports say that Mike Bobo will be South Carolina’s interim head coach.
