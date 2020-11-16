South Carolina parts ways with Will Muschamp

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple reports Sunday say that the University of South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp was hired by the Gamecocks in 2016 and finished with a 28-30 record. The Gamecocks are 2-5 to start the 2020 season and are currently on a 3 game losing streak, including their 48-3 loss to Texas A&M. Reports say that Mike Bobo will be South Carolina’s interim head coach.

BREAKING: #SouthCarolina has parted ways with Will Muschamp, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2020

Breaking: Will Muschamp has been relieved from his head coaching duties at the University of South Carolina, a source tells me. Mike Bobo will be the team’s interim head coach @wachfox https://t.co/2uDzHN1crD — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 16, 2020

