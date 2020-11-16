Advertisement

South Carolina parts ways with Will Muschamp

Hired in 2016, Muschamp went 28-30
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an...
South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has words with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple reports Sunday say that the University of South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp.

Muschamp was hired by the Gamecocks in 2016 and finished with a 28-30 record. The Gamecocks are 2-5 to start the 2020 season and are currently on a 3 game losing streak, including their 48-3 loss to Texas A&M. Reports say that Mike Bobo will be South Carolina’s interim head coach.

