Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020
Each candle goes for about $20
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?
A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”
“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.
It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”
The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.
Each candle goes for about $20.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed. All rights reserved.