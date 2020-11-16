Texas A&M police investigating sexual assault at local hotel

Advertisement

By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred at a local hotel.

According to police, the survivor and her friend met a group of men at Northgate last Thursday night and then walked with them back to the hotel they were staying at.

The survivor says she entered the suspect’s hotel room and does not remember anything after entering the room.  She woke up to injuries indicating sexual assault, according to police.

UPD has identified the suspect and believes he is from out of state.

The victim has chosen to participate in the pseudonym program and no further information will be released at this time.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.  Anyone having information pertaining to this or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

Additional messaging from Texas A&M Police:

Sexual assault is not the fault of the survivor.  Only a perpetrator can prevent sexual assault.  While a university is required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding protective measures.

Sexual predators often exhibit danger signals, including:

  • Individuals who exhibit controlling behaviors
  • Individuals who become angry when personal limits regarding physical intimacy are set
  • Individuals who ignore personal limits set by others
  • Individuals who deliberately and repeatedly ignore personal limits set by others and continue to make sexual advances
  • Individual who disrespect others who are intoxicated

For more information on resources, support services and reporting options please visit: titleix.tamu.edu

No one has to do everything but everyone has to do something, Step in and Stand Up Against Sexual Violence.  http://stepinstandup.tamu.edu/

