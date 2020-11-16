Advertisement

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss football game has been postponed

Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M(KBTX)
By Chuck Dunlap / Southeastern Conference
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Ole Miss at Texas A&M football game of November 21 has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

