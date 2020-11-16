Advertisement

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss football game postponed

The game has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of A&M football players
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has announced that the football game against Ole Miss has been postponed due to the continued quarantine of those in the Texas A&M football program

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 21.

“Because Texas A&M has a game tentatively scheduled for December 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Ole Miss at Texas A&M game will be evaluated," said an announcement from the SEC and Texas A&M Athletics. "The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date.”

