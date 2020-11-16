Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Grace Mendez

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Grace Mendez is an eighth-grader at Navasota Junior High School. She’s also a state champion.

Over the weekend, Mendez competed in the Texas Karate Organization’s virtual state tournament.

Grace earned her invitation to the tournament through competitions throughout the year, in-person from January until the end of February, and then virtually starting in April. She notched a couple of awards at those tournaments and began to build a state champion resume.

She was ready to back that up over the weekend.

Mendez competed in two events: traditional forms and creative weapons.

She won both of her events to capture not one, but two state titles for the 2020 championship season. She’ll receive two state championship rings for a fantastic season.

Grace is a member of the KickStart Kids program at Navasota Junior High and is also a member of the Martial Arts America - Navasota Competition Team.

