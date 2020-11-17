Advertisement

18-wheeler hauling cotton catches fire north of Huntsville on I-45

Southbound lanes of the highway were closed Monday night as crews worked to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on I-45 Monday night.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on I-45 Monday night.(Image courtesy Crabb's Prairie VFD)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Monday night after a semi hauling cotton caught fire north of Huntsville on Interstate 45.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway between Highway 75 and FM 1696.

The driver of the truck was able to get out safely.

Crabb’s Prairie VFD, Huntsville Fire Department and New Waverly Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what started the blaze.

