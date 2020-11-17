18-wheeler hauling cotton catches fire north of Huntsville on I-45

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Monday night after a semi hauling cotton caught fire north of Huntsville on Interstate 45.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway between Highway 75 and FM 1696.

The driver of the truck was able to get out safely.

Crabb’s Prairie VFD, Huntsville Fire Department and New Waverly Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what started the blaze.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire on I-45 Monday night. (Image courtesy Crabb's Prairie VFD)

