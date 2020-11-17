32 Brazos County residents hospitalized, 46 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 46 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 865 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 82 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,774 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

33 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,385 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 232 active probable cases and there have been 1,153 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 8,721. There have been 95,417 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 75 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 77 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 19 544 Brazos 865 8,721 Burleson 109 575 Grimes 78 1,261 Houston 18 451 Lee 16 259 Leon 59 417 Madison 38 803 Milam 10 594 Montgomery 1,915 15,095 Robertson 29 455 San Jacinto 9 250 Trinity 1 214 Walker 79 4,021 Waller 30 1,051 Washington 112 823

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 558 staffed hospital beds with 122 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 9 available ICU beds and 52 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 75 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 19 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 544 total cases and 514 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 109 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 575 total cases, and 459 cases have recovered. There have been 7 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 78 active cases. There have been 1,261 total cases, 1,146 recoveries and 37 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 451 total cases of COVID-19. There are 18 active cases and 419 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 259 cases, with 228 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 59 active cases. The county has 417 total cases, with 344 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Madison County has reported 38 active cases. The county has a total of 803 cases with 757 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Milam County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 594 total cases and 575 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,915 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 15,095 total cases and 9,933 recovered cases. There are currently 38 people hospitalized, and there have been 165 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 29 active COVID-19 cases, with 455 total cases. Currently, 420 patients have recovered and there has been 6 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 250 cases with 227 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 1 active case of COVID-19. The county has 214 total cases with 205 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 79 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,021 total cases with 3,876 recoveries and 66 deaths.

Waller County currently has 30 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,051 total cases with 1,004 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 112 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 823 total cases with 659 recoveries and 52 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 new cases and 397 active cases on Nov. 14.

Currently, the university has reported 2,947 positive cases, 7.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 16, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]Edit info

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 135,231 active cases and 875,521 recoveries. There have been 1,027,889 total cases reported and 9,371,443 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 19,579 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 174,493 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 16 at 4:55 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.