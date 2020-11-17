Aggies gear up for Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 8 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team hosts the Art Adamson Invite for the eighth consecutive season. The meet is set to begin Wednesday November 18th and run through Friday November 20th. The Maroon & White will take on Incarnate Word and LSU at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Prelims are set to begin daily at 10 a.m., with diving to follow at 2 p.m. and finals are set for 6 p.m. Friday will also include a distance race before finals begin. The invite will not be open to the public.

Junior Shaine Casas leads the Aggies with seven individual wins and three school records so far this season. At the First Chance Invite Casas recorded the fourth-fastest time in the history of the 200 back (1:36.54) and his time of 1:39.23 in the 200 fly against TCU made him the seventh-fastest performer in the history of the event. The McAllen, Texas native has earned Southeastern Conference Male Swimmer of the Week honors three times already this season. Sophomore Andres Puente has been a top swimmer in the 200 Breast earning a first-place finish and a pair of second-place finishes so far this season. Junior Ethan Gogulski picked up two first-place finishes in the 100 and 200 Back in a 180-116 win over TCU. On the diving board, the Aggies swept the 1-meter against TCU with senior Kurtis Mathews earning first. Sophomore Tony Stewart took second and freshman Kyle Sanchez was third. The Aggies secured a three-peat at last year’s Art Adamson Invite. The Maroon & White set eight school records throughout the three-day meet. Cases set five school records, three pool records and became the national leader in four different events. Puente won the 200 Breast and notched an NCAA A-cut time. Casas, Adam Koster, Kaloyan Bratanov and Mark Theall each earned a school record and NCAA A-cut time in the 400 Free Relay. The two teams competed in 2018 at the Art Adamson Invite. The Cardinals finished fifth in the three-day event. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.Meet Schedule (Finals)

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Women 1-meter

Women 3-meter

Women Platform

Men 1-meter

Women 3-meter

Men Platform

Women 200 Free Relay

Women 200 Medley Relay

Women 1650 Free

Men 200 Free Relay

Men 200 Medley Relay

Men 1650 Free

Women 500 Free

Women 400 IM

Women 200 Back

Men 500 Free

Men 400 IM

Men 200 Back

Women 200 IM

Women 100 Fly

Women 100 Free

Men 200 IM

Men 100 Fly

Men 100 Free

Women 50 Free

Women 200 Free

Women 200 Breast

Men 50 Free

Men 200 Free

Men 200 Breast

Women 400 Medley Relay

Women 100 Breast

Women 200 Fly

Men 400 Medley Relay

Men 100 Breast

Men 200 Fly

Women 100 Back

Women 400 Free Relay

Men 100 Back

Men 400 Free Relay

Women 800 Free Relay

Men 800 Free Relay