Aggies in good position as first College Football Playoff Rankings are released in one week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first College Football Playoff Rankings are scheduled to be released next Tuesday, November 24th. The rankings were originally supposed to be released on November 17th.

Texas A&M football is expected to be one of the teams right around the bubble outside the top 4. The 5-1 Aggies are ranked 5th in the AP Top 25, and next week’s CFP Rankings should be a good gauge of A&M’s playoff chances. Teams such as Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and even undefeated non-power five teams like Cincinnati and BYU should be in the hunt as well.

A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher knows there’s nothing he can do about how his team fares in the CFP Rankings except keep winning games.

“That’s the ultimate goal. You want to be in the playoffs. You want to go win it. Right now we’re trying to control and stay in the moment where we’re at. if we keep taking care of our business and playing well, then we’ll have those opportunities at the end,” said Fisher.

The last time the Aggies were ranked in the top 4 of the CFP Rankings was Week 9 of the 2016 season.

