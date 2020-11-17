Advertisement

Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever,...
Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father.”(Source: Gray News)
By KRISTIN M. HALL
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tracey Davis, an author and daughter of Rat Pack entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. and actress May Britt, has died. She was 59.

Davis' ex-husband Guy Garner told The Associated Press that Davis died in Franklin, Tennessee, on Nov. 2 after a short illness, but the cause of death was not yet determined.

Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever, whose career kept them apart during her childhood years, in her 1996 book “Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father.” The book was about her journey to reconnect with her father later as an adult. It was co-written with Dolores A. Barclay, a former editor at the AP.

She wrote a second book, “Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey With My Father,” in 2014. In her books, she wrote about his experiences encountering racism throughout his career.

MGM announced plans last month to develop a Sammy Davis Jr. biopic based on Davis' first book.

“I am thrilled to know my father’s life, both private and public, will be brought to the big screen with this team of storytellers,” Davis said in a statement when the deal was announced. “He and my mother May Britt took on the world, choosing love and compassion over hatred and bigotry, and I am a product of that decision.”

Davis, who had a professional career in television and advertising, is survived by her four children, her mother and her brothers.

“She loved and adored her kids more than anything. Needless to say, they are all shocked and devastated by the loss of their mother, as are Tracey’s mother, May Britt Ringquist and her brothers, Mark and Jeff,” Garner said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition. The...
Victim in critical condition following shooting in College Station
An 18-wheeler rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.
Lanes open up on Hwy 6 after 18-wheeler rolls over between Bryan and Hearne
Missing Hearne teen found safe
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss football game postponed
The boy at the center of an Amber Alert Monday has been found safe.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe

Latest News

In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, quarantining after virus exposure
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert
A reveller makes his way through the French Quarter on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana...
New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy found safe after hours-long search