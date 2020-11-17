Advertisement

Bryan Softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams sign to play for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Bryan softball's Jacque and Jessica Adams sign to play for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin sisters Jacque and Jessica Adams from Bryan High School both signed to play softball for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Tuesday morning.

Both sisters are four-year starters for the Lady Vikings and hold multiple records. Here’s a list of some of their accomplishments on the diamond:

Jacque Adams (C/1B)

4 year starter

2-time All District 1st team 2018, 2019

3-time All Academic All District 2018, 2019, 2020

Top 5% in her class

School Records:

#2 Career Defensive Putouts: 548

#5 Career Doubles: 27

#7 Career Home Runs: 7

2020 Stats(Season Cancelled-Covid)

18-5 Team Record, 11 game winning streak

.452 Batting Average, 28 hits, 18 RBI, .520 OB%, .694 SLG

Jessica Adams (P/1B)

4 year starter

2018 Newcomer of the Year

2019 Pitcher of the Year

3-time All Academic All District 2018, 2019, 2020

1st team All Brazos Valley 2018, 2019

2010s Eagle 2nd Team All Decade Brazos Valley Team

School Records:

#1 Career Home Runs: 23

#1 Career Slug % .779

#3 Career Doubles: 39

#3 Career Walks: 46

#4 Career RBI: 90

#5 Career Pitching Wins: 46

#5 Career Strikeouts: 403

#5 Career Total Bases: 212

#5 Career Defensive Assists: 162

#7 Career Batting Avg: .397

Most Home Runs in a Season: 13(2019)

2020 Stats(Season Cancelled-Covid)

18-5 Team Record, 11 game winning streak

.462 Batting Average, 30 hits, 26 RBI, .514 OB%, .800 SLG

