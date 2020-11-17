Bryan Softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams sign to play for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin sisters Jacque and Jessica Adams from Bryan High School both signed to play softball for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Tuesday morning.

Both sisters are four-year starters for the Lady Vikings and hold multiple records. Here’s a list of some of their accomplishments on the diamond:

Jacque Adams (C/1B)

4 year starter

2-time All District 1st team 2018, 2019

3-time All Academic All District 2018, 2019, 2020

Top 5% in her class

School Records:

#2 Career Defensive Putouts: 548

#5 Career Doubles: 27

#7 Career Home Runs: 7

2020 Stats(Season Cancelled-Covid)

18-5 Team Record, 11 game winning streak

.452 Batting Average, 28 hits, 18 RBI, .520 OB%, .694 SLG

Jessica Adams (P/1B)

4 year starter

2018 Newcomer of the Year

2019 Pitcher of the Year

3-time All Academic All District 2018, 2019, 2020

1st team All Brazos Valley 2018, 2019

2010s Eagle 2nd Team All Decade Brazos Valley Team

School Records:

#1 Career Home Runs: 23

#1 Career Slug % .779

#3 Career Doubles: 39

#3 Career Walks: 46

#4 Career RBI: 90

#5 Career Pitching Wins: 46

#5 Career Strikeouts: 403

#5 Career Total Bases: 212

#5 Career Defensive Assists: 162

#7 Career Batting Avg: .397

Most Home Runs in a Season: 13(2019)

2020 Stats(Season Cancelled-Covid)

18-5 Team Record, 11 game winning streak

.462 Batting Average, 30 hits, 26 RBI, .514 OB%, .800 SLG

