Bryan Softball’s Jacque and Jessica Adams sign to play for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin sisters Jacque and Jessica Adams from Bryan High School both signed to play softball for the University of Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Tuesday morning.
Both sisters are four-year starters for the Lady Vikings and hold multiple records. Here’s a list of some of their accomplishments on the diamond:
Jacque Adams (C/1B)
4 year starter
2-time All District 1st team 2018, 2019
3-time All Academic All District 2018, 2019, 2020
Top 5% in her class
School Records:
#2 Career Defensive Putouts: 548
#5 Career Doubles: 27
#7 Career Home Runs: 7
2020 Stats(Season Cancelled-Covid)
18-5 Team Record, 11 game winning streak
.452 Batting Average, 28 hits, 18 RBI, .520 OB%, .694 SLG
Jessica Adams (P/1B)
4 year starter
2018 Newcomer of the Year
2019 Pitcher of the Year
3-time All Academic All District 2018, 2019, 2020
1st team All Brazos Valley 2018, 2019
2010s Eagle 2nd Team All Decade Brazos Valley Team
School Records:
#1 Career Home Runs: 23
#1 Career Slug % .779
#3 Career Doubles: 39
#3 Career Walks: 46
#4 Career RBI: 90
#5 Career Pitching Wins: 46
#5 Career Strikeouts: 403
#5 Career Total Bases: 212
#5 Career Defensive Assists: 162
#7 Career Batting Avg: .397
Most Home Runs in a Season: 13(2019)
2020 Stats(Season Cancelled-Covid)
18-5 Team Record, 11 game winning streak
.462 Batting Average, 30 hits, 26 RBI, .514 OB%, .800 SLG
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.