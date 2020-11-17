Advertisement

Bryan’s Friday road game against Copperas Cove has been forfeited by the Bulldogs

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Bryan head football coach Ross Rogers and his Viking football team (6-2, 5-2) picked up a rare Monday win.

The Copperas Cove Bulldogs (1-8, 0-6) have had some Coronavirus issues and announced this evening they are having to forfeit their home game against Bryan that was scheduled for Friday evening.

This is the third game that the Bryan Vikings have been unable to play due to COVID-19 issues, but the first that has resulted in a forfeit 2-0 victory.

Bryan will step back on the field a week from Friday when they’ll travel to Killeen to take on the Ellison Eagles at Leo Buckley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

