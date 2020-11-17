Caldwell ISD unveils new Career and Technical Education Building

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD students have some brand new facilities to learn in.

The high school’s new Career and Technical Education Building is being dedicated this week. Monday night the district held a ribbon cutting and open house. The new CTE building includes additional classroom space, state-of-the-art culinary arts facilities, science labs, a floral design classroom area, ag rooms as well as space for medical field careers like CNA’s and EMT’s.

“I tell you what it’s super, super exciting," said Vicki Ochs, Caldwell High School Principal. “Our students and then our staff I brought them out last week and just let them look around and it was like, ‘Look at this. Oh my goodness look at this.’ And when we walked to the culinary it was amazing.”

“One thing we’re super excited about with this new building is that every student that comes through Caldwell High School will be served by this building, because of the fact that we put our science labs in here," said Ashley Zboril, Caldwell High School CTE Director and Counselor.

Students and staff will start using that new space after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

