College Station law enforcement officer receives life-saving award

“Every police officer that was in my position would’ve done the exact same thing.”
Officer Patrick McClung of the College Station Police Department awarded the life-saving award from the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Back in April, Officer Patrick McClung with the College Station Police Department administered a life-saving drug known as Narcan to an unconscious woman who appeared to have overdosed. CSPD says his quick-thinking saved the woman’s life.

On Tuesday the Brazos Valley Marine Corps League along with family, colleagues and friends honored McClung with a life-saving medallion and plaque at a small ceremony at the Casa Do Brasil Steakhouse in College Station.

McClung who is also a retired marine was surprised by the presentation.

" I just thought I was going to lunch with my family" said McClung.

He says he only did what any officer would have done.

“I hope I’m worthy of this award that I was given, so I tend to think that every police officer that was in my position would’ve done the exact same thing through all of our training, so I feel honored,” said McClung.

Officer McClung was also presented with the life-saving award from the College Station Police Department back in June.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

