All lanes back open following crash at University Dr & Tarrow St

university/tarrow
university/tarrow(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police says all lanes are back open after a two-vehicle crash at University Dr & Tarrow St early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:40 am. CSFD says nobody was injured in the crash.

KBTX has a crew on scene working to get more information on the crash.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

