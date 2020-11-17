Harmony Science Academy providing free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - – Harmony Science Academy in Bryan wants to make sure that no child goes without a meal during the Thanksgiving break.

The school is inviting the community to pick up a weeks' worth of free meals for any student under the age of 17. The offer is for all local students, including those who attend Harmony Science Academy - Bryan.

In order to receive the meals, families may visit the campus at 2031 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

The child must be present in the car or the parents must provide proof of their child’s age, like as a Birth Certificate

