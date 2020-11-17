Advertisement

Harmony Science Academy providing free Thanksgiving meals

Meals can be picked up on campus
Harmony Science Academy provides free meals
Harmony Science Academy provides free meals(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - – Harmony Science Academy in Bryan wants to make sure that no child goes without a meal during the Thanksgiving break.

The school is inviting the community to pick up a weeks' worth of free meals for any student under the age of 17. The offer is for all local students, including those who attend Harmony Science Academy - Bryan.

In order to receive the meals, families may visit the campus at 2031 S. Texas Avenue in Bryan from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

The child must be present in the car or the parents must provide proof of their child’s age, like as a Birth Certificate

