Humidity increases bringing fog, clouds, and “warmer” temperatures

Another chilly, crisp start is waiting for you Wednesday morning. Morning thermometers are expected in the low-to-mid 40s for much of the area at sunrise, not quite as low as the past few days and no plans for any light frost for all but the northeast Brazos Valley. A deck of high clouds drift by tonight, otherwise, blue skies are in place for yet another day. Afternoon highs are comfortable as we head for the mid-70s.

Moisture returns to the Brazos Valley on a southerly wind. That will bring some changes: patchy morning fog starting Thursday, lows in the upper 50s and low 60s by Friday and through the weekend, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few light showers could drift by Saturday, but the next chance for rain we are monitoring comes with a cold front late Sunday. This is where things get tricky: A few fast-moving systems are slated to bring a chance for rain again Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. For now, the forecast favors a cooler outlook with highs in the 60s for the first half of the Thanksgiving week. There is some forecast data that suggest thing are warmer...but for now, plan on cooler couple of days ahead of the holiday and we’ll see where the data takes us over the next few days.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 46. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 51. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday. Partly cloudy. High: 78. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

