Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Northeast Nicaragua

PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (KBTX) - Hurricane Iota has made landfall at 9:40 pm CT on the coast of Northeast Nicaragua, about 30 miles south-southwest of Puerto Cabezas, near the town of Haulover. This is generally the very same area that took the direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Eta just a few weeks ago.

As of 9:40pm CT, here was the lastest on Iota from Hurricane Hunters:

Location Maximum Wind Speed Movement Pressure 30 miles South of Puerto Cabezas 155mph (Strong Category 4) West at 9mph 920mb

In a sobering article today, it was noted that Iota may not cause a great deal of additional damage to Nicaragua and Honduras due to the fact tha these areas were already mostly destroyed by Hurricane Eta.

According to the National Hurricane Center:

“This is a catastrophic situation for northeastern Nicaragua with an extreme storm surge of 15 to 20 feet forecast, along with destructive wind and potentially 30 inches of rainfall. In addition, the situation is exacerbated by the fact that Iota is making landfall in almost the exact same location that Category 4 Hurricane Eta did less than two weeks ago.”

Life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding is expected through Thursday across portions of Central America due to the heavy rainfall. Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Eta’s recent effects there, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts.

