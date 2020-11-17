Advertisement

Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Northeast Nicaragua

“This is a catastrophic situation...with an extreme storm surge of 15 to 20 feet” - National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Iota makes landfall on the northeast coast of Nicaragua(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUERTO CABEZAS, Nicaragua (KBTX) - Hurricane Iota has made landfall at 9:40 pm CT on the coast of Northeast Nicaragua, about 30 miles south-southwest of Puerto Cabezas, near the town of Haulover. This is generally the very same area that took the direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Eta just a few weeks ago.

As of 9:40pm CT, here was the lastest on Iota from Hurricane Hunters:

LocationMaximum Wind SpeedMovementPressure
30 miles South of Puerto Cabezas155mph (Strong Category 4)West at 9mph920mb

In a sobering article today, it was noted that Iota may not cause a great deal of additional damage to Nicaragua and Honduras due to the fact tha these areas were already mostly destroyed by Hurricane Eta.

According to the National Hurricane Center:

Life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding is expected through Thursday across portions of Central America due to the heavy rainfall. Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Eta’s recent effects there, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts.

Hurricane Iota makes landfall on the northeast coast of Nicaragua, in almost the exact location Hurricane Eta did less than two weeks ago.(KBTX)

