Iota moves through Central America, life threatening flooding likely
As the storm weakens, threat shifts to heavy rainfall
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain and strong wind continue to batter Central America early Tuesday after Hurricane Iota made landfall Monday night as a strong Category 4 storm.
Additional flooding will be the main threat for the next couple days, in an area where some spots have already seen in excess of two feet of rain.
