Iota moves through Central America, life threatening flooding likely

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain and strong wind continue to batter Central America early Tuesday after Hurricane Iota made landfall Monday night as a strong Category 4 storm.

The 6am update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Iota. Rapid weakening has led to weaker wind, but an ongoing flooding threat continues into midweek. (KBTX)

Additional flooding will be the main threat for the next couple days, in an area where some spots have already seen in excess of two feet of rain.

