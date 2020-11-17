Advertisement

Iota moves through Central America, life threatening flooding likely

As the storm weakens, threat shifts to heavy rainfall
By Max Crawford
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heavy rain and strong wind continue to batter Central America early Tuesday after Hurricane Iota made landfall Monday night as a strong Category 4 storm.

The 6am update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Iota. Rapid weakening has led to...
The 6am update from the National Hurricane Center on Hurricane Iota. Rapid weakening has led to weaker wind, but an ongoing flooding threat continues into midweek.(KBTX)

Additional flooding will be the main threat for the next couple days, in an area where some spots have already seen in excess of two feet of rain.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured person is being treated at a local hospital and is in critical condition. The...
Victim in critical condition following shooting in College Station
An 18-wheeler rolled over Monday afternoon on Highway 6 south of Hearne.
Lanes open up on Hwy 6 after 18-wheeler rolls over between Bryan and Hearne
Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M vs Ole Miss football game postponed
Missing Hearne teen found safe
The boy at the center of an Amber Alert Monday has been found safe.
Texas boy named in statewide Amber Alert found safe

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 11/16
Monday Night Weather Update 11/16
18-wheeler hauling cotton catches fire north of Huntsville on I-45
18-wheeler hauling cotton catches fire north of Huntsville on I-45
Friends of Chamber Music hosting special online concert
Friends of Chamber Music hosting special online concert
Somerville ISD among Brazos Valley school districts engaging in virtual learning only through...
Somerville ISD among Brazos Valley school districts engaging in virtual learning only through Thanksgiving holiday