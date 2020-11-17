Jones, Wells earn All-SEC preseason recognition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 13 Aggies were selected to finish third in the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while N’dea Jones and Kayla Wells earned spots on the Preseason All-SEC teams, as announced by the league on Tuesday.
Jones earned Preseason All-SEC First Team honors for the first time in her career. Last season, the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native led the league in total boards (351) and rebounds per game (11.7). She also produced double-doubles in 12 conference games, which helped land her on the All-SEC First Team. This preseason, Jones has been named to the Naismith Trophy and Katrina McClain Award watch lists.
For Wells, this is the second time in her career to earn Preseason All-SEC Second Team distinction. The Dallas, Texas, native is one of the best three-point shooters in A&M history. The sharpshooter currently holds the record for three-point field goal percentage at .393. She has registered 66 starts in her career, and is two points shy of breaking into the 1,000-point club. Last week, Wells was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List.
Texas A&M returns four starters from last season, including Jones, Wells, Ciera Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson. It adds the help of transfers Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts, along with a slew of newcomers. The Maroon & White garnered a No. 13 ranking from the Associated Press last week ahead of their season opener on Nov. 25 versus Lamar at home.
2020-21 SEC Women’s Basketball Coaches' Poll
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Kentucky
3. Texas A&M
4. Arkansas
5. Mississippi State
6. Tennessee
7. LSU
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Missouri
11. Ole Miss
12. Florida
13. Vanderbilt
14. Auburn
Player of the Year
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
First Team
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Khayla Pointer, LSU
Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
N’dea Jones, Texas A&M
Second Team
Jasmine Walker, Alabama
Destiny Slocum, Arkansas
Lavender Briggs, Florida
Shakira Austin, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Aijha Blackwell, Missouri
Zia Cooke, South Carolina
Kayla Wells, Texas A&M