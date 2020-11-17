Jones, Wells earn All-SEC preseason recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 13 Aggies were selected to finish third in the Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll, while N’dea Jones and Kayla Wells earned spots on the Preseason All-SEC teams, as announced by the league on Tuesday.

Jones earned Preseason All-SEC First Team honors for the first time in her career. Last season, the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native led the league in total boards (351) and rebounds per game (11.7). She also produced double-doubles in 12 conference games, which helped land her on the All-SEC First Team. This preseason, Jones has been named to the Naismith Trophy and Katrina McClain Award watch lists.

For Wells, this is the second time in her career to earn Preseason All-SEC Second Team distinction. The Dallas, Texas, native is one of the best three-point shooters in A&M history. The sharpshooter currently holds the record for three-point field goal percentage at .393. She has registered 66 starts in her career, and is two points shy of breaking into the 1,000-point club. Last week, Wells was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List.

Texas A&M returns four starters from last season, including Jones, Wells, Ciera Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson. It adds the help of transfers Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts, along with a slew of newcomers. The Maroon & White garnered a No. 13 ranking from the Associated Press last week ahead of their season opener on Nov. 25 versus Lamar at home.

2020-21 SEC Women’s Basketball Coaches' Poll

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Kentucky

3. Texas A&M

4. Arkansas

5. Mississippi State

6. Tennessee

7. LSU

8. Alabama

9. Georgia

10. Missouri

11. Ole Miss

12. Florida

13. Vanderbilt

14. Auburn

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

First Team

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

Second Team

Jasmine Walker, Alabama

Destiny Slocum, Arkansas

Lavender Briggs, Florida

Shakira Austin, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Aijha Blackwell, Missouri

Zia Cooke, South Carolina

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M