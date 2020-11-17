Layer up Tuesday! A chilly start leads to a pleasant afternoon

Another day with a calm chill and perhaps a quick visit from Jack Frost, but we will recover very nicely this afternoon. Morning temps in the 30s and 40s give way to the mid 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Moderate fire danger still holds across the area through midweek, so plan on steering clear of any outdoor activities that may produce a spark or open flame until later this week as humidity increases.

A southeasterly breeze pumps in a bit more gulf moisture by the back half of the week. That will bring morning lows on the more mild side, but you can probably get away with wearing a jacket through the end of the week, at least in the morning. Starting Friday, a stray shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon ahead of our next storm system, but doesn’t look overly likely until we get to Sunday. With our next front, scattered showers and a couple storms look likely to finish the weekend, where we could stumble into a more damp pattern ahead of Thanksgiving. Still plenty to iron out, but a hopeful sign headed closer to the holiday.

Tuesday. Sunny. High: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 45. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 76. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 54. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.