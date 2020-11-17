MSC OPAS announces live Christmas concert stream

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - MSC OPAS is continuing the new season with a very special Christmas themed event.

MSC OPAS Executive Director Anne Black announced on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday they will be doing another virtual concert. The concert is called “A Celtic Family Christmas at Home”.

The concert features Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy plus their seven kids and will feature the family sharing music, culture, and some of their Christmas traditions.

Tickets for the live streaming concert are available for purchase starting on November 17 at 10 a.m. at the MSC Box Office. Tickets must be bought by December 18. Prices range from $20 for a single stream to $30 for a group/family stream.

The on-demand concert will be available for streaming until 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 31. You can even watch as many times as you like!

For more information about “A Celtic Family Christmas at Home, please visit www.MSCOPAS.org. Ticketing details available at MSC Box Office (979-845-1234).

Full details are below from MSC OPAS:

COLLEGE STATION, TX: Following the success of September’s streamed concert by The Choir of Man: Live from London, OPAS announces its second foray into virtual presenting with a special concert by patron favorites Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy entitled A Celtic Family Christmas at Home. The on-demand concert will be available for streaming from 12 midnight on Tuesday, December 8 through 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 31. The virtual concert is sponsored by Nikki Pederson Talent Network, Premier Properties and West, Webb, Allbritton & Gentry.

Streaming tickets go on sale at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 17 at the MSC Box Office (979-845-1234 • www.MSCOPAS.org) and must be purchased by 4:30 PM on Friday, December 18. Tickets are $20 for a single stream and $30 for a group/family stream (patrons choosing to stream with more than one person). The box office will provide the streaming code to the ticket buyer within one business day. Codes may be used at any time during the streaming window but cannot be shared or they will become obsolete.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black states, “We set the bar pretty high with The Choir of Man. The office was flooded with positive feedback after that September concert. As we approached identifying our next offering, we knew it had to have that personal connection. Natalie and Donnell are delivering that. Personally, I can’t wait to see their seven children perform as part of this special holiday concert!”

No strangers to OPAS patrons, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy played to sold out audiences in February 2005 with Leahy as part of OPAS Season 32 and in October 2011 with Masters of the Fiddle as part of OPAS Season 39.

The December 8 concert will be performed from the fiddling power couple’s Canadian home. OPAS patrons can expect an hour-long performance as the MacMaster-Leahy family share music, culture, Christmas traditions, and general ‘real life’ family dynamics. They will fiddle, dance, sing, bake, chat about favorite Christmas memories and, technology permitting, may even be joined virtually by their band.

Natalie explains further, “Given our children’s ages and personalities, there will be many candid moments along the way. I’ve heard it said that every disadvantage creates an opportunity. Well we have embraced this chance to perform for a crowd in such a unique way and are eagerly awaiting the moment you all show up at our front door, ready to welcome you home!”

With over half a million albums sold, Natalie and Donnell have amassed countless nominations and award wins — including but not limited to GRAMMY Award win and nomination, JUNO Award wins and eight nominations, 20 East Coast Music Association awards, and five Canadian Country Music Association’s “Fiddler of the Year” wins — as well as three honorary doctorates, an induction into the Casino Nova Scotia Hall of Fame, and a membership in the Order of Canada.

For more information about A Celtic Family Christmas at Home, please visit www.MSCOPAS.org. Ticketing details available at MSC Box Office (979-845-1234).

