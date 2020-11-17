New Orleans cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KBTX) - Mardi Gras 2021 is going to look different from years past due to the ongoing pandemic. But have no fear, it has not been completely canceled.

According to the City of New Orleans website, Mardi Gras can not be canceled because it is a religious holiday. Mardi Gras refers to events of the Carnival celebration beginning on or after the Christian feasts of the Epiphany and ending on the day before Ash Wednesday.

In years past the streets of New Orleans, and many other places, were filled with thousands of people, magnificent floats, and thundering music as parades made their way through the city. This year will be different.

Mardi Gras parades have been canceled because “large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," according to the mayor’s website.

That doesn’t mean all Mardi Gras traditions have been sidelined. Some Mardi Gras Krewes, a social organization that puts on a parade or ball for the Carnival season, will still be holding modified Balls. Attendance at a Ball is by invitation only, therefore not open to the general public.

Bourbon Street and the Frenchman Street entertainment Districts are open but will be subject to local and state COVID guidelines at all times.

The City of New Orleans is still encouraging visitors to participate in Mardi Gras, but they emphasize the need for adhering to local COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask in public and maintaining strict 6ft or more social distancing.

With COVID-19 spreading, we need to modify carnival season so it’s safe for everyone. We can do this together! #MardiGras2021



2021 Mardi Gras ideas? #TellUs

Please submit ideas with as much detail as possible.



Send: mardigras@nola.gov by 11:59pm on December 5th. 🎭 pic.twitter.com/dTbH8WjYjU — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) November 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.