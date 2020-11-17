Ole Miss hoops coach Kermit Davis tests positive

(AP) - Mississippi basketball coach Kermit Davis has tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined when the season starts.

Ole Miss announced the positive test on Tuesday, saying if a follow-up test is also positive Davis will isolate at home and miss the Rebels' first two games.

Ronnie Hamilton would serve as interim head coach for the home games Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 against Central Arkansas and Jackson State.

Davis would still be allowed to observe practice and communicate with the team virtually.

