St. Joseph Health receives $8.6M grant for new equipment, hires

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health has received a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to support increased COVID-19 testing in the community.

The grant totals $8.6 million and the funds will go towards hiring additional laboratory staff and buying new equipment, specifically for COVID-19 and flu testing. According to St. Joseph Health, the new equipment they are purchasing is currently the most accurate test method available for COVID-19.

The test results will also be available in 24-48 hours with the new equipment, which is faster than the current 3-5 days results have taken.

“We’re thankful to continue to be in a position to support our community during this pandemic and are grateful for the many community partnerships that allow us to do that," said Theron Park, President and CEO of St. Joseph Health. "This project in particular was made possible through the collaboration of our partnerships with Texas A&M Health Science Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services. Through community relationships and innovative thinking such as this project, we are even more prepared to care for those in our community as we move into the winter months and flu season.”

The new equipment will allow an increased daily testing capacity of up to 3,000 tests per day, should the community need it. This increase in testing also increases the need for more staff. St. Joseph Health will be hiring up to 30 medical technologists and non-technical staff to support the continued COVID-19 testing needs.

St. Joseph Health is looking for applicants to meet this need. Medical Technologists perform COVID-19 testing, as well as other laboratory tests in a clinical setting. Non-technical staff accession samples into the electronic medical records system, sort samples, and prepare samples for testing.

For more information on applying for these positions, click here.

