Texas A&M registers historic graduation success rate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics recorded an 82% Graduation Success Rate, announced by the NCAA Tuesday. This matches the second-highest GSR ever for A&M since the NCAA began tracking the metric in 2002.

“Texas A&M student-athletes continue to achieve at a high level in the classroom and in the competitive arena of college athletics,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The new Graduation Success Rate is yet another example of how our entire athletics program prioritizes academics in our pursuit of comprehensive excellence. We are currently in the midst of the greatest stretch of academic achievement in the history of our athletics program and we will stay focused not only on maintaining this momentum, but also getting better each and every day. With support of great coaches and athletics staff, we know that we can achieve greatness for Texas A&M Athletics.”

The historic GSR was highlighted by the volleyball, women’s golf and men’s swimming & diving programs, which all registered 100% GSRs. This is the third-consecutive year where volleyball and women’s golf have locked in perfect GSRs. Men’s tennis, men’s golf, softball and equestrian all increased their GSR from the last reporting period.

“I’m extremely proud of our Texas A&M student-athletes and athletics department as we continue to prioritize excellence in the classroom,” Senior Associate Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Services Joe Fields said. “At Texas A&M, our student-athletes are asked to compete at the highest levels athletically and academically. Our Graduation Success Rates demonstrates that our student-athletes are committed to meeting those standard.”

Overall, this is the fifth-consecutive year that A&M has posted a GSR of at least 80%. Eleven teams landed over 80%, with eight of those programs recording 90%-or-higher. All data was based off the 2010-2013 freshmen cohorts.

