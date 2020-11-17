Advertisement

Texas A&M to open 2020-21 season against New Orleans

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Evan Roberts / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Nov. 17, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Due to COVID-19 considerations, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team has canceled its trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Aggies will now open the 2020-21 season inside Reed Area on Nov. 29 with a 2 p.m. matchup against the University of New Orleans.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is the top priority for our entire athletics department, and given the current public health crisis, we have decided to cancel our trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “In order to keep our program as safe as possible as we start the season, we sought input from public health experts and our medical team after seeing the rise of cases in all of our communities, but especially in the state of South Dakota. Based on their advice, we felt it was most prudent to stay in Texas and work to schedule a home game at Reed Arena. We are thankful for the hard work and understanding of the tournament organizers.”

The game marks the fourth all-time meeting between the Privateers and Aggies with the Maroon & White winning the most recent contest, 87-65, at Reed Arena in 2014. Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams began his head coaching career at New Orleans, where he compiled a 14-17 record during the 2006-07 season.

