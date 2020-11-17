Texas A&M’s Mond named Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
DALLAS, Texas -- Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, announced Tuesday.
In his third year as a starter, Mond will finish his Texas A&M career atop nearly every quarterback category in program history. Mond has been a leader and a role model since moving to Aggieland, volunteering at local schools, as well as at various Boys & Girls Clubs and food banks in San Antonio. He was selected to represent student-athletes, Texas A&M Athletics and members of the student body on Texas A&M President Michael K. Young’s Commission on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists have all demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.
Three finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, December 16. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on February 16, 2021.
“It’s my honor to announce this impressive group of student-athletes as semifinalists for the fourth annual Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten. “With all of the challenges this year has given us, these young men are shining examples of what makes college football great. They have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership, often while facing large challenges. They are great representatives for the game of football, and I commend all nominees for getting to this point.”
The winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year will also receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to his school’s athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Jason Witten’s SCORE Foundation, the official charity of Jason and his wife Michelle. The SCORE Foundation, founded in 2007, has positively impacted tens of thousands of children and families in Texas and Tennessee over the last 13 years. The foundation operates its nationally-recognized SCOREkeepers program, which places trained male mentors on staff to work with children at family violence shelters, at nine shelters in the two states.
2020 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalists
Najee Harris, Alabama
Amadeo West, Army
Elijah Hicks, California
Michael Carter II, Duke
Harry Crider, Indiana
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Joshua Paschal, Kentucky
Adam Shibley, Michigan
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Cameron Kinley, Navy
Lawson Hall, Nevada
Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame
Spencer Eason-Riddle, South Carolina
Talanoa Hufanga, Southern California
Kingsley Jonathan, Syracuse
Sam Ehlinger, Texas
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt
Elijah Molden, Washington
Mike Caliendo, Western Michigan
Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls
O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond
Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller
John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer
Butkus Award: Buddy Johnson
Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson
Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green
Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond
Hornung Award: Ainias Smith
Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond
Manning Award: Kellen Mond
Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)
Rimington Trophy: Ryan McCollum
Unitas Golden Arm Award: Kellen Mond
Witten Collegiate Man of the Year: Kellen Mond (semifinalist)