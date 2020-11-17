“Visit College Station” working to curb losses from football season with Christmas events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station city officials say they are working to make the most out of an unexpected situation. The football game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

When news first broke, businesses like Mo’s Irish Pub were concerned because foot traffic at the university affects their business.

“This is a people business. If there are no people, there is no business. It’s that simple,” said Mo’s Irish Pub Manager Justin Roueche.

After being closed for five months, Roueche says it’s vital for them to continue safely welcoming customers.

“Century Square is always trying to pivot, try to do beer gardens, try to do safe tailgating. So we’re going to continue to try new things and just try to get people to come out of their comfort zone, utilize the space we have and maximize people’s safety and fun,” said Roueche.

To help curb losses from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Visit College Station,” the city’s new tourism office, is working to bring more people into the area and make it a Christmas destination.

Kindra Fry with “Visit College Station” says the game being postponed to December 19 may be a blessing in disguise.

“The 19th, on a normal year, typical year, there is no one here. School is out at that point. So this is a good thing that we are going to hopefully bring more people in, and bring them back here at a time where we typically wouldn’t have more people in town,” said Fry.

With multiple events planned in the city throughout the month of December, city officials say they are hoping to help hotels, restaurants, and retail.

"It’s going to hurt, just like this whole COVID-19 thing has. The exciting thing is, not only will be able to have that football game, but we have a whole Christmas in College Station. We have all these events planned during this time, and it’ll be a great add-on. Maybe people will extend their stay, and we will be able to really market that has a thing for them to do,” said Fry.

