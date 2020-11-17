Women’s Swimming & Diving set to host Art Adamson Invite

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team hosts its annual Art Adamson Invitational Wednesday, November 18th through Friday, November 20th. The Maroon & White will take on LSU and Incarnate Word at the Rec Center Natatorium.

Prelims are set to begin daily at 10 a.m., with diving to follow at 2 p.m. and finals are set for 6 p.m. Friday will also include a distance race before finals begin. The invite will not be open to the public. Senior Jing Wen Quah leads the Aggies with seven individual first-place finishes so far this season.

The Singapore native earned her first SEC weekly honor, Female Swimmer of the Week, for her dominance in the pool against Rice. Freshman Chloe Stepanek has been another top point-earner for the Aggies, securing four individual wins on the season and SEC Freshman Swimmer of the Week honors for her performance against Rice. Senior Kara Eisenmann has performed well for the Aggies securing three individual wins and a second-place finish on the season. On the diving board, senior captain Charlye Campbell swept the 3-meter and 1-meter boards in a 178-106 win over TCU her last time out and has tallied three individual wins on the season so far. The Aggies have hosted the Art Adamson Invite for eight consecutive seasons and recorded a second-place finish in the 2019 invite, trailing only Stanford. Incarnate Word competed in the Art Adamson Invite in 2017 and placed 10th in the three-day event. A&M faced off against LSU in its final road meet of the dual meet season last year, bringing home a commanding 191.5-105.5 victory. Live results for the meet can be found here and links to the live stream of the meet can be found below. For updates and results, follow along on Twitter @aggieswimdive. Meet Schedule (Finals)

