10 year BCS Marathon + Half Marathon canceled

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Marathon + Half Marathon has made the difficult decision to cancel Year 10 of the running event, according to a Facebook post on their page.

They noted the recent rise in COVID numbers across the community for one of the reasons for canceling. The organization said they meet frequently with the local health department and other officials, and all agreed it was best to cancel the event, for the safety of the community.

“In the end, we all agreed that with numbers where they are today, and especially with where they are headed in the next few weeks, there is virtually no chance we would be allowed to have this year’s event because of the health risks it would pose to runners, volunteers, and our communities at large,” said the post.

They also added that local hospital systems hadn’t been able to commit doctors and nurses for the event because of the strain they are already under.

“We obviously support their decision 100 percent and agree that medical staff should be completely focused on those who are sick right now and need them the most,” read the post.

Those two factors are the reasons the BCS Marathon Team had for canceling the event. They felt they couldn’t put on the “safest race in Texas” due to the current situation.

An email will go out to all participants with deferral options for this year’s registration.

“All runners will have the choice to defer their race entry to either 2021 or 2022. Alternatively you can choose to use your registration fee as a 100% tax deductible contribution to charity since we are a 501c3 non-profit organization.”

